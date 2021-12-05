No. 20 La.-Lafayette tops App St. 24-16 for Sun Belt title

But Brice kept the Mountaineers' hopes alive in the fourth quarter when he rolled out on fourth-and-10 and connected over the middle with Thomas Hennigan, who slipped tacklers to get into the end zone. The Mountaineers elected to go for two but Brice was pressured into an incomplete pass, leaving the Cajuns ahead by eight.

App State got the ball back once more at its own 35-yard line with 29 seconds left, but Manac stripped Brice as he was about to throw near mid-field and recovered the fumble to seal the victory.

Lewis made several big throws on the game's opening series to give the Cajuns an early lead, starting with his 35-yard completion to Peter LeBlanc on third-and-7. Lewis kept the drive going with a 10-yard completion to Dontae Fleming while scrambling to his left on fourth-and-3. That set up Lewis' 27-yard scoring strike over the middle to Michael Jefferson.

The Cajuns took a 14-0 lead on Lewis' long TD run on a read-option play early in the second quarter.

Peoples' 43-yard scoring run in the second quarter pulled App State within seven.

Lewis' 30-yard pass to LeBlanc in the final minute of the half allowed the Cajuns to set up their first field goal attempt in four games from 33-yards. Nate Snyder made it with one second left to widen the Cajuns' lead to 17-7 at halftime.

The Mountaineers nearly closed the gap when Corey Sutton got both hands on Brice's 39-yard pass to the corner of the end zone, but cornerback Eric Garror ripped the ball out as both players crashed to the turf.

THE TAKEAWAY

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers' only losses in conference play all season came against the Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette. It was the third time in four years Appalachian State had played in the Sun Belt title game, beating Louisiana-Lafayette the first two times in Boone, North Carolina.

Louisiana-Lafayette: Napier, who will skip the Cajuns’ to-be-announced bowl game so he can start his next job with the Gators, finished 40-12 in four years — 33-5 during the past three seasons. The Cajuns also won the Sun Belt West Division in all four of Napier's seasons.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State: Await what will be their seventh straight a bowl bid.

Louisiana-Lafayette: Await the program's fourth straight bowl bid

Caption Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier, right, enters the field with his team for the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Caption Appalachian State running back Nate Noel (20) runs for a gain against Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Chauncey Manac (17) during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Caption Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) drops a pass against Appalachian State defensive back Madison Cone (12) during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Caption Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) warms up before the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Caption Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice (7) warms up before the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Caption Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier talks before the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Caption Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson, right, cores a touchdown against Appalachian State defensive back Madison Cone (12) during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Caption Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Peter LeBlanc (29) makes a reception against Appalachian State defensive back Steven Jones Jr. (6) during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Caption Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) looks at the crowd as he scores a touchdown during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)