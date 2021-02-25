No. 20 Arkansas’ big run flusters No. 6 Alabama

Alabama ran hot and cold the whole game. The Crimson Tide missed their first nine 3-pointers, but would follow by making eight of their next 10, including the first basket of the second half, giving them their first lead since the opening five minutes of the game.

Jordan Bruner led Alabama with 14 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Petty finished with 12.

The loss snapped Alabama’s winning streak at three games and Arkansas’ win extended its SEC-winning streak to eight.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas is all but officially in for the NCAA Tournament after a middling January. The Razorbacks haven’t lost in SEC play since falling at Alabama by 31 points on Jan. 16

Alabama still sits comfortably atop the SEC standings with a two-game lead over the next closest team, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide may be troubled, however, as the defeat drops them just 1-3 against ranked opponents this year.

UP NEXT

Arkansas hosts LSU on Saturday. The Tigers won the first meeting Jan. 13 in Baton Rouge.

Alabama travels to Starkville to play Mississippi State in the penultimate game of the regular season.

