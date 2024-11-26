No. 2 UConn falls again in Maui, losing 73-72 to Colorado on Jakimovski's off-balance layup

Elijah Malone and Julian Hammond III scored 16 points each for Colorado, and Jakimovski had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Huskies led 40-32 at halftime and by nine points early in the second half, but Colorado quickly closed that gap. McNeeley led UConn with 20 points.

Takeaways

UConn: Hurley's squad is facing its first adversity in quite a while. The Huskies arrived on Maui with a 17-game winning streak that dated to February.

Colorado: The Buffaloes were held to season lows in points (56) and field goal percentage (37%) in a 16-point loss to Michigan State on Monday but shot 51.1% overall and 56.3% (9 of 16) from 3-point range against the Huskies.

Key moment

Hurley called timeout to set up the Huskies' final possession, but the Buffs forced them to take a contested 3.

Key stat

Colorado had a 28-26 rebounding advantage after being out-rebounded 42-29 by Michigan State.

Up next

Colorado will play the Iowa-Dayton winner in the fifth-place game on Wednesday. UConn will play the loser of that matchup in the seventh-place game.

