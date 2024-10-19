No. 2 Oregon routs Purdue 35-0 for first road shutout in over 30 years in Big Ten matchup

Oregon took a 21-0 lead behind James' TDs of 8 and 1 yards and Gabriel's 12-yard TD pass to Johnson early in the second quarter.

The Boilermakers gave up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Noah Whittington, who pinned the ball to his helmet, and a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Jay Harris in the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

Oregon: Despite making a cross-country trip on a short week, the Ducks dominated the Boilermakers.

Purdue: A bad season suddenly got worse. With fans clamoring for a coaching change heading into a bye week, coach Ryan Walters won't get much rest.

Poll implications

Oregon's players, coaches and fans will now tune into Saturday's night SEC showdown, No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas. If the Bulldogs win, Oregon could jump up to No. 1. If the Longhorns win, the Ducks will spend another week at No. 2.

Up next

Oregon: Hosts No. 22 Illinois next Saturday.

Purdue: Hosts Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 2.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP