Nation & World News
Nation & World News

No. 2 Ohio State takes control in the 2nd half and runs over No. 5 Indiana 38-15

Will Howard passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, TreVeyon Henderson ran for a score and No. 2 Ohio State beat previously undefeated No. 5 Indiana 38-15
Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, right, catches a touchdown pass thrown over Indiana defensive lineman Lanell Carr during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, right, catches a touchdown pass thrown over Indiana defensive lineman Lanell Carr during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Will Howard passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, TreVeyon Henderson ran for a score and No. 2 Ohio State beat previously undefeated No. 5 Indiana 38-15 on Saturday.

All Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, CFP No. 2) has to do now is beat Michigan at home next Saturday and it will earn a return to the Big Ten championship game for the first time since 2020 and get a rematch with No. 1 Oregon. The Ducks beat Ohio State 32-31 in a wild one back on Oct. 12.

The Hoosiers (10-1, 7-1, No. 5 CFP) had their best chance to beat the Buckeyes for the first time since 1988 but were hurt by special teams mistakes and disrupted by an Ohio State defense that sacked quarterback Kurtis Rourke five times.

Late in the first half, Indiana punter James Evans fumbled a snap and was buried at his own 7-yardline with the Buckeyes taking over. That turned quickly into a 4-yard TD run by Henderson that gave the Buckeyes a 14-7 lead.

Early in the second half, Caleb Downs fielded an Evans punt at the Ohio State 21, raced down the right sideline, cut to the middle and outran the coverage for a TD that put the Buckeyes up 21-7. It was the first time a Buckeye returned a punt for a touchdown since 2014.

Howard finished 22 for 26 for 201 yards. Emeka Egbuka had seven catches for 80 yards and a TD.

Indiana scored on its first possession of the game and its last, both short runs by Ty Son Lawson, who paced the Hoosiers with 79 rushing yards. Rourke was 8 for 18 for 68 yards.

The takeaway

Indiana: Its special season was blemished by the Buckeyes, who beat the Hoosiers for the 30th straight time. Indiana was eyeing its first conference crown since sharing one with two other teams in 1967. That won't happen now.

Ohio State: Didn't waste the opportunities presented by the Hoosiers when they got sloppy. The Buckeyes led 14-7 at the break and took control in the second half. An offensive line patched together because of multiple injuries performed surprisingly well.

Poll implications

Some voters were obviously unsure of Indiana because it hadn't played a nationally ranked team before Ohio State. After this one, the Hoosiers will drop.

Up next

Indiana hosts Purdue in the regular-season finale next Saturday.

Ohio State hosts rival Michigan on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson runs the ball for a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson celebrates his touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard drops back to pass against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom, center, sacks Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke causing a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State defensive lineman Ty Hamilton, right, recovers a fumble against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker celebrates his interception against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry, right, celebrates after tackling ther Indiana punter on a mishandled snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry, right, tackles Indiana punter James Evans after a mishandled snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds, top, breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kansas remains No. 1 in AP poll, top 10 shuffled with losses by 3 teams; Wisconsin joins...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bowdon, Manchester eyeing deep-playoff runs; cruise through first round contests
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs up to 10th in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Florida knocks No. 9 Ole Miss out of College Football Playoff contention, 24-17 in the...10m ago
Winter storms and rain sweep across the US while a new system is expected to arrive for...13m ago
Glimmers of hope for some for a funding deal at UN climate talks, but opposition still...30m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights