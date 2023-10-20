No. 2 Michigan suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigating into allegations of sign-stealing

No. 2 Michigan has suspended a low-level football program employee a day after disclosing that it is under NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play-calling signals used by its opponents

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By RALPH D. RUSSO – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

No. 2 Michigan announced Friday that it has suspended a low-level football program employee a day after disclosing it is under NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play-calling signals used by Wolverines opponents.

Athletic director Warde Manuel issued a one-sentence statement saying that Connor Stalions had been suspended with pay pending the conclusion of the NCAA investigation. Stalions had not been previously identified by the school but was named in an ESPN report alleging he is a key figure in the probe.

The Wolverines (7-0), who started their season with coach Jim Harbaugh serving a university-imposed three-game suspension for a still unresolved NCAA infractions case, play at Michigan State on Saturday. Harbaugh on Thursday denied any knowledge or involvement in plotting to steal signs.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said. “I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.”

Michigan is coming off two straight playoff appearances under Harbaugh and is currently tied with No. 1 Georgia as the odds-on favorite to win the national title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The NCAA does not have rules specifically against stealing signs, but since 1994 has prohibited in-person advanced scouting of opponents and using electronic equipment to record an opponents' signals. There are also bylaws prohibiting unsportsmanlike or unethical activities.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com. Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

You may need your raincoat a lot this winter in Georgia. Here’s why1h ago

Credit: Associated Press

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
Jewish and Muslim faith leaders grapple with how to support congregants
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Child, 8, dies after being pulled from burning home in Barrow County
2h ago

Credit: AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
Jordan tries — and fails — a third time to get the GOP votes to become speaker
4h ago

Credit: AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
Jordan tries — and fails — a third time to get the GOP votes to become speaker
4h ago

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street's worst week in a month closes out with more losses
2m ago
Judge fines Donald Trump $5,000 after post maligning court staffer is found on campaign...
7m ago
Violent threats from Virginia to Texas disrupt Muslim groups raising support for...
14m ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top