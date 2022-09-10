ajc logo
X

No. 2 Georgia's defense dominates in shutout of Samford

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) breaks into the the open field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Samford, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) breaks into the the open field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Samford, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

National & World News
By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Stetson Bennett passed for 300 yards while throwing and running for touchdowns and No. 2 Georgia’s rebuilt defense delivered another dominant performance in the Bulldogs’ 33-0 win over Samford

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 300 yards while throwing and running for touchdowns and No. 2 Georgia's rebuilt defense delivered another dominant performance in the Bulldogs' 33-0 win over Samford on Saturday.

One week after giving up only a field goal in a 49-3 season-opening rout of then-No. 11 Oregon, Georgia's defense again played up to the standard it set while winning last season's national championship. Samford (1-1) was held to 128 yards and three first downs.

Georgia (2-0) has reloaded on defense after losing eight players in this year’s NFL draft, including five in the first round. Overall, Georgia had a record 15 players taken in the draft.

Bennett completed 24 of 34 passes, including a 3-yard scoring pass to freshman Dillon Bell.

One year ago, Samford gave another SEC East team a scare, leading Florida 42-28 in the first half before the Gators rallied for a 70-52 win. Samford couldn’t repeat that offensive showing against Georgia.

Kendall Milton led Georgia with 85 yards rushing on 10 carries. Kenny McIntosh had a 1-yard scoring run and caught five passes for 61 yards.

Georgia gave up only one first down in the first half and led 30-0 at the break. Late in the third quarter, Carson Beck replaced Bennett and Georgia's third quarterback, Brock Vandagriff, completed the game.

Samford's second possession ended with Georgia safety Dan Jackson forcing a fumble by quarterback Michael Hiers. Xavian Sorey's recovery set up the second of four field goals by Jack Podlesny.

Samford's Michael Hiers completed 13 of 21 passes for 62 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Samford: Hiers, who was impressive in a season-opening win over FCS Kennesaw State was unable to establish consistent offense. The visiting Bulldogs were held to 59 yards in the first half. Backup Quincy Crittendon's 36-yard pass to Ty King in the fourth quarter was the biggest gain of the day.

Georgia: There was no evidence of Georgia looking ahead to next week's Southeastern Conference opener at South Carolina — or back at its rout of Oregon. The only disappointment was the Bulldogs' inability to reach the end zone when they moved inside Samford's 10 on their first two possessions. The only bad news came when receiver Adonai Mitchell limped off the field during the Bulldogs’ opening drive and was ruled out with a left ankle injury.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Georgia should hold its No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 and could receive more support for the top spot following No. 1 Alabama's 20-19 win over unranked Texas.

UP NEXT

Samford: Plays at Tennessee Tech, a member of the FCS Ohio Valley conference, next Saturday.

Georgia: Opens SEC schedule at South Carolina next Saturday. The Bulldogs have won the last two games in the series, including a 40-13 home win last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Combined ShapeCaption
Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) is stopped by Georgia defenders Tramel Walthour (90), Nazir Stackhouse (78), and Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) is stopped by Georgia defenders Tramel Walthour (90), Nazir Stackhouse (78), and Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) is stopped by Georgia defenders Tramel Walthour (90), Nazir Stackhouse (78), and Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Samford defensive back Isaiah Richardson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia's Jackson Meeks (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Samford defensive back Isaiah Richardson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia's Jackson Meeks (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Samford defensive back Isaiah Richardson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia's Jackson Meeks (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) eludes Samford linebacker Brayden DeVault-Smith (22) as he looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) eludes Samford linebacker Brayden DeVault-Smith (22) as he looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) eludes Samford linebacker Brayden DeVault-Smith (22) as he looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) can't reach a pass as Samford defensive back Fred Flavors (38) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) can't reach a pass as Samford defensive back Fred Flavors (38) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) can't reach a pass as Samford defensive back Fred Flavors (38) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) fumbles after being hit by Georgia defensive backs Dan Jackson (17) and Kamari Lassiter (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) fumbles after being hit by Georgia defensive backs Dan Jackson (17) and Kamari Lassiter (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) fumbles after being hit by Georgia defensive backs Dan Jackson (17) and Kamari Lassiter (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Samford quarterback Michael Hiers (10) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs past Samford defensive back David Coleman (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs past Samford defensive back David Coleman (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs past Samford defensive back David Coleman (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’
Big win by Cedar Grove: Cedar Grove quarterback Elliott Colson (11) celebrates with defensive tackle Kyle Mosley (54) after their 40-6 win against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 high school football scoreboard
23h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information
Former Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter during a Green Bay Packers exhibition game against the Kansas City Chiefs Aug. 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (Evan Siegle/Green Bay Packers)

Credit: Evan Siegle

Jack Coco, Tariq Carpenter from Georgia Tech overcome odds to make Packers roster
2h ago
Former Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter during a Green Bay Packers exhibition game against the Kansas City Chiefs Aug. 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (Evan Siegle/Green Bay Packers)

Credit: Evan Siegle

Jack Coco, Tariq Carpenter from Georgia Tech overcome odds to make Packers roster
2h ago
Darren Waller played three seasons at Georgia Tech. AJC file photo

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NFL’s highest-paid tight end is a former Georgia Tech wide receiver
6h ago
The Latest
Marshall offensive lineman Ethan Driskell throws up wide receiver Cam Pedro as they celebrate a touchdown against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish
13m ago
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
14m ago
App State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14
23m ago
Featured
Voters wait in line at Roswell Library on the last day of early voting on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
In the Saturday ePaper: The Braves move to No. 1 in NL East
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top