No. 2 Duke rolls past Florida State 100-65 following Flagg's injury scare

Jamir Watkins had 21 points and Jerry Deng added 12 points for Florida State (16-13, 7-11). The Seminoles have lost three straight and four of five.

Duke led 14-11 when Flagg departed. The Blue Devils built a 47-30 halftime lead.

Takeaways

Florida State: The Seminoles have given up more than 90 points twice this season, with both coming in a six-day span after they were drilled by North Carolina on Monday.

Duke: The Blue Devils were without starting guard Tyrese Proctor, who sustained a knee injury Tuesday night at Miami. With Flagg out, they still had enough firepower to extend their lead and remain unbeaten at home this season, aided by a season-high 21 offensive rebounds.

Key moment

Nearly four minutes into the second half, Flagg blocked a shot, resulting in a fast break and Knueppel’s three-point play for a 62-35 lead.

Key stat

Duke had 12 assists on 16 first-half baskets without committing a turnover despite unusual lineup combinations.

Up next

Duke plays its home finale Monday night against Wake Forest. Florida State is at Virginia on Tuesday night.

