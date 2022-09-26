BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: NASA conducts save-the-world experiment
ajc logo
X

No. 2 Alabama faces 3-game stretch of ranked foe

National & World News
By JOHN ZENOR, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Alabama has mostly breezed through the first month of the season, with one big scare and three games that were frightfully but predictably easy

Alabama has mostly breezed through the first month of the season, with one big scare and three games that were frightfully but predictably easy.

How good is 'Bama, really? Check back in a few weeks.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) start a three-game stretch against ranked teams with Saturday's visit to No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1). Then comes No. 17 Texas A&M and a visit to red-hot eighth-ranked Tennessee.

“It’s the SEC, that’s why you come to Alabama to play in the SEC and in games like this,” Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said. “It’s not going to be our first time going on a stretch like this. We play good teams all the time out here in the (SEC) West.”

But there's seldom such a stacked lineup of games in the division. Assuming the rankings hold up, it will be the first time since 2016 that Alabama has played three straight Top 25 opponents in the regular season.

That team brushed by No. 16 Arkansas (49-30), No. 9 Tennessee (49-10) and No. 6 Texas A&M (33-14) without breaking much of a sweat, and survived a stiffer test from No. 13 LSU (10-0).

Last season, the Tide went 6-1 in Top 25 games, including a national championship game loss to Georgia. Alabama did, however, lose to an unranked Texas A&M team.

The collective record of the Tide's seven remaining SEC opponents: 23-5, including unbeaten and 14th-ranked Mississippi on the road. But three of the toughest teams come in the next three weeks.

By far Alabama's harder game to date this season was the20-19 win over Texas on a late field goal by Will Reichard. The Longhorns just lost again, in overtime to Texas Tech.

The Tide's wins over Utah State, Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt came by a combined score of 173-10.

Bryce Young and Alabama unleashed their best downfield passing performance of the season in a 55-3 win over the Commodores in the SEC opener. Tide coach Nick Saban said afterward his team has shown steady progress in the opening month.

“The challenges get greater as we go, so we have to continue to focus on moving forward, improving,” Saban said. “I think the team played really well. I think the team sort of bought into everybody trying to play to a standard, and I think this is probably the closest we’ve come to it this year.”

Alabama will likely have to continue that trend to navigate the next three games unscathed. The Tide are favored by 16.5 points over quarterback KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Arkansas is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M.

Tennessee is fresh from a 38-33 win over Florida.

“It’s a big stretch,” Young said of the next few games." We understand that whenever we get into SEC play, anything can happen. So this is why we’re all here, SEC ball. This was a good start and we have to carry that momentum. ... We know it’s going to be a big challenge (this) week. We know it’s going to take everything.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Update: Collins, Stansbury dismissed at Georgia Tech, Brent Key interim coach1h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Except for Tech, all future Georgia nonconference games in jeopardy
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia ‘hopeful’ key players return for Missouri game
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia ‘hopeful’ key players return for Missouri game
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Georgia State’s Jonas Hayes Era gets off to enthusiastic start
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steven Senne

NBA unveils No. 6 patch to honor Bill Russell across league
18m ago
Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe
20m ago
Fed officials call for more rate hikes to fight inflation
26m ago
Featured

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike
2h ago
Braves celebrate World Series with White House visit and ‘plan to be back’
2h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top