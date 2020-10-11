No. 2 Alabama beats Ole Miss 63-48 in record SEC outburst

Alabama trailed 14-7 in the second quarter and then scored touchdowns on eight straight possessions on drives of 72, 75, 85, 52, 72, 44, 90 and 44 yards.

“We scored every time we had to score,” Tide coach Nick Saban said. “We took the air out of it at the end of the game.”

Kiffin, who was offensive coordinator under Saban at Alabama from 2014-16, became the latest former Saban assistant to come up short against the old boss.

Saban improved to 21-0 against his former assistants, but he did suggest Kiffin and his staff might have been able to decipher the Tide's defensive signals.

“I definitely think so," said Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, agreeing with his head coach.

But Kiffin's offense made the Tide work hard. The Rebels got nearly 250 yards rushing and four touchdowns from Snoop Conner (128 yards) and Jerrion Ealy (120).

“We’ve never played this way on defense,” Saban said. “It’s certainly not what we try to aspire to be as a defensive team. I believe in our players. We have to get our players to play better. I think we’re capable of it.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: The results weren’t unexpected but the degree of difficulty was surprising, especially for the Crimson Tide defense. Bottom line was Alabama avoided a road upset at the hands of an inspired underdog.

Ole Miss: The offensive unit is impressive. The special teams are adequate. But the Rebels are going to have to get more from a defense that plays hard but is clearly short handed in talent and depth by SEC standards. Competitive home losses to Florida and Alabama have built some optimism.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Despite the win, Alabama isn’t likely to leap frog Clemson into the No. 1 slot.

UP NEXT

Alabama: The Crimson Tide hosts No. 3 Georgia Saturday night in what should be college football’s showcase match up of the weekend.

Ole Miss: The Rebels visit Arkansas on Saturday.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled by a Mississippi defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) lifts running back Najee Harris (22) in celebration after Harris broke a Mississippi tackle and scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Alabama running back Najee Harris dances after breaking a Mississippi tackle and scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah (84) runs past Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) for long yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) releases a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) drops back to pass against during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Mississippi linebacker MoMo Sanogo (46) tackles Alabama running back Najee Harris during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.