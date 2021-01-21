No. 17 Ohio State women spoil Hillmon's 50-point performance

Hillmon, whose previous best scoring game was 35 points, broke the Michigan women’s scoring record that has stood since Diane Dietz had 45 against Illinois on Feb. 27, 1982. Hillmon also broke Dietz’s field goal record of 17 set in the same game. Michigan’s scoring record on the men’s side is 48 points set by Rudy Tomjanovich and Cazzie Russell — both in the 1960s.

Ohio State (8-1, 4-1 Big Ten) had five starters finish with double-figure scoring. Madison Greene added 15 points, Dorka Juhasz had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Beacham and Miller each scored 10. Aaliyah Patty, averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds, did not play due to a shoulder injury.

Akienreh Johnson added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Michigan (10-1, 5-1), which is scheduled to play Purdue on Sunday.

___

