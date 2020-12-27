No. 16 La.-Lafayette tops UTSA 31-24 in First Responder Bowl

Levi Lewis had first-half touchdown passes of 15 and 10 yards for Louisiana-Lafayette. Elijah Mitchell added a 3-yard touchdown run, and Kenneth Almendares kicked a 31-yard field goal, The Ragin’ Cajuns won their seventh straight game following a loss to Coastal Carolina in mid-October.

Frank Harris had touchdown passes of 29 yards and 10 yards and an 11-yard scoring run for the Roadrunners. Hunter Duplessis kicked a 20-yard field goal that tied with 13:32 left.

UTSA was originally scheduled to play in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 against SMU, but that game was cancelled because of COVID protocols in place within SMU’s football program.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin’ Cajuns, co-champions of the Sun Belt Conference with Coastal Carolina, will finish as a ranked team for the first time, having moved the FBS in 1982. They finished with double-digit wins for the second straight season after never previously doing so.

UTSA: The Roadrunners, playing in the program’s second bowl, fell short of compiling the first four-game winning streak in the program’s nine-year history.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Lafayette: Lewis, a senior who is 22-6 as a starter, has said he will return next season thanks to the pandemic eligibility exemption. The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to open at Texas after upsetting then-No. 23 Iowa State in this year’s 2020 opener to end a 20-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

UTSA: The Roadrunners should be experienced at the offensive skill positions with Harris, a junior, and sophomore running back Sincere McCormick scheduled to return. They will open at Illinois on Sept. 4.

Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier is doused by offensive lineman Luke Junkunc (78) during the fourth quarter of the team's 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Shane Vallot (64) carries the trophy around the stadium while offensive lineman Cole Prudhomme, left, and wide receiver Devon Pauley greet fans after the team's 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Trey Ragas (9 scores the go-ahead touchdown as UTSA linebacker De'Marco Guidry (41) goes for the tackle during the fourth quarter of the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) gets away from UTSA's Clarence Hicks during the first quarter of the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah Mitchell (15) runs between UTSA defensive lineman Brandon Matterson (99) and safety Antonio Parks (4) during the first quarter during the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

UTSA offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., filling in as coach after Jeff Traylor tested positive for COVID-19, watches from the sideline during the first quarter of the team's First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

Louisiana linebacker Tanner Wiggins (44) can't hold onto a pass on a fake field goal in the first quarter during the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl NCAA college football game against UTSA in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

UTSA linebacker Clarence Hicks (9) celebrates after an interception by Percy Butler (not shown) in the first quarter during the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl NCAA college football game against Louisiana in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

Louisiana wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) can't hold onto a pass as UTSA cornerback Ken Robinson (21) defends in the second quarter during the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) celebrates his rushing touchdown with teammate Oscar Cardenas (84) in the second quarter during the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl NCAA college football game against Louisiana in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell (15) runs through a tackle attempt by UTSA safety Rashad Wisdom in the first quarter during the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen