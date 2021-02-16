No. 16 Florida St routs No. 7 Virginia 81-60 in ACC showdown

Murphy’s 3-pointer closed the deficit to 48-41 with 14:24 left, but the Cavaliers couldn’t cut into the lead any further.

TAKEAWAYS

Virginia was sluggish early with eight first-half turnovers and couldn’t match Florida State’s energy. The Cavaliers had held the Seminoles under 70 points in the previous 19 meetings.

Florida State showed off its depth and defense, securing its biggest win of the season with the type of shooting efficiency Virginia usually displays — going 29 of 58 (50%) from the floor.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It’s tough to envision Virginia dropping too far, especially if it bounces back against Duke. Florida State showed it is worthy of continuing its ascension, especially if it can continue its success against Virginia Tech.

UP NEXT

Virginia plays at Duke on Saturday.

Florida State hosts No. 18 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25