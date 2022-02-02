No. 14 Texas Tech wins 77-64 over Beard and No. 23 Texas

Beard certainly got a much different reception in Lubbock than Rick Barnes got in Austin on Saturday night, when the coach who last took Texas to the Final Four in 2003 paid a visit with his Tennessee team. Longhorns players wore shirts during warm-ups that read “Thank You Coach Barnes,” and there was a video tribute before the game.

Multiple security personnel surrounded Beard when he first came out on the court a few minutes before the game to a cascade of boos.

Many students entered the arena by walking over a door mat with Beard's face on it. Several times there were chants in unison using an expletive directed at Texas and Beard, similar to those that were heard when the Longhorns team bus arrived at the arena for a workout the day before the game. There were other vulgar chants, and obviously a lot of boos throughout.

Beard, also with the Red Raiders from 2001-11 as associate head coach for Bob Knight and then Pat Knight, had a 112-55 record the past five seasons as their head coach. Tech went to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2018, then a year later finished 31-7 with an overtime loss to Virginia in the national championship game.

After both teams traded a couple of baskets at the start of the game, with Ramey making a 3 for a 5-4 Texas lead, Tech went ahead to stay with a 15-2 run that Marcus Santos-Silva capped when he tipped in a missed 3-pointer by Daniel Batcho that first bounced on the rim several times.

The Longhorns were within 55-49 on two free throws by Carr with 8:44 left. They didn't get any closer, Obanor then making a 3-pointer from the right corner that hit the side of the rim, bounced up and then went on.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns came into the game leading the nation allowing only 54.5 points a game. Texas Tech had already reached 55 on another 3 by Obanor that hit the rim multiple ties before falling with 10:49 left. The Red Raiders also shot 55.6% (15 of 27) before halftime.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are 14-0 at home this season, and have won 17 in a row at the United Supermarkets Arena going back to the final three home games with Beard as their coach last year.

UP NEXT

Texas: Third consecutive game against a Top 25 opponent, Saturday at home against No. 20 Iowa State. The Longhorns play Top 10 teams Kansas and Baylor the following week.

Texas Tech: At West Virginia on Saturday.

