ajc logo
X

No. 14 Miami wins 9th straight, topping Notre Dame 76-65

National & World News
By ANTHONY ANDERSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Nigel Pack scored 21 points in his home state to lead No. 14 Miami over Notre Dame 76-65

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nigel Pack scored 21 points in his home state to lead No. 14 Miami over Notre Dame 76-65 on Friday.

A junior from Indianapolis, Pack made 5-of-8 3-pointers. The Kansas State transfer poured in 13 points in the game’s opening 10 minutes to help stake the Hurricanes to a 25-16 lead.

Norchad Omier added 18 points, Isaiah Wong 15 and Jordan Miller 12 as Miami (13-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its ninth straight game.

Trey Wertz scored 15 points, Dane Goodwin 14 and Marcus Hammond 12 for the Fighting Irish (8-6, 0-3), who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

The Hurricanes led most of the way, but a Hammond four-point play pulled Notre Dame to as close as 51-49 at 12:12 to go.

Miami responded with a 9-0 run to largely seize control and later led by as many as 14. The Irish got no closer than eight, that coming at 2:30 left in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Canes’ schedule is tough from here and their only league road wins are over a pair of teams that are winless in ACC play, but 4-0 in the conference is a good start. Miami will still have to face No. 17 Duke twice, plus visit No. 25 North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame: The sinking Irish have a steep hill to climb to reach the NCAA tournament, considering they have a trio of double-digit nonconference losses to unranked clubs. Notre Dame visits both No. 13 Virginia and No. 17 Duke in February, and has a pair of meetings with No. 25 North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Miami: Visits Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Notre Dame: Plays three of its next four on the road, beginning Tuesday at Boston College.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Michael Caterina

Credit: Michael Caterina

Credit: Michael Caterina

Credit: Michael Caterina

Credit: Michael Caterina

Credit: Michael Caterina

Credit: Michael Caterina

Credit: Michael Caterina

Credit: Michael Caterina

Credit: Michael Caterina

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Rigorous practices precede Georgia Tech’s matchup with No. 13 Virginia2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Zamari Walton announces return to Georgia Tech for 2023 season
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
9h ago

2022 AJC all-state football teams

2022 AJC all-state football teams

Georgia Tech hires receivers coach, director of football operations
The Latest

Credit: Nell Redmond

Maryland holds off No. 25 NC State in Duke's Mayo Bowl
8m ago
No. 14 Miami wins 9th straight, topping Notre Dame 76-65
15m ago
AG: Meadows won't face voter fraud charges in North Carolina
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC archives

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
11h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
9h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top