No. 13 Indiana finally finds way to beat No. 23 Michigan

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot (86) crosses into the end zone to score ahead of Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren (40) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

By MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and Stevie Scott III ran for two more, helping No. 13 Indiana rout No. 23 Michigan 38-21

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 13 Indiana beat No. 23 Michigan 38-21 on Saturday for its first victory against the Wolverines in 33 years.

With a chunk play here, a free play there and a few dinks and dunks thrown in to keep drives alive, Penix helped Indiana snap a 24-game losing streak in the series — tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It was the Hoosiers' first win against the Wolverines since Oct. 24, 1987, just their second in 41 games and only the second in the 21 games played at Memorial Stadium.

The Wolverines (1-2) still don’t have a top-15 road win since beating Notre Dame in 2006. The loss to Indiana could turn up the pressure on coach Jim Harbaugh in his sixth season at Michigan.

Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) loses control of the ball as he's hit by Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins (20) reaches out for the ball intended for Indiana wide receiver Miles Marshall (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

