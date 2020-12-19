No. 12 Sooners win 6th B12 title in row, 27-21 over Iowa St

Rattler hit Mims in stride behind two defenders on the opening play of the second quarter to put Oklahoma up 14-0. That came after a 16-yard catch by Mims to end the first quarter on a pass that first deflected off two defenders. Campbell lost it on the sideline, pointing and screaming, but like his team calmed down and got back in the game.

After Iowa State finally scored with 1:34 left in the first half on Purdy's 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Charlie Kolar, the Sooners got a 43-yard kickoff return from Brown. That set up a quick four-play drive capped by Rattler's 9-yard keeper for a 24-7 halftime lead.

Oklahoma led throughout, scoring on the game's opening drive when third-string freshman quarterback Chandler Morris came in for a 2-yard TD keeper. Brkic, who was just wide right on a 43-yard field goal attempt, was later good on a 54-yarder that was the longest for the Sooners since 1990.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Purdy, the third-year starting quarterback, finished 27-of-40 for 322 yards. The first two picks he threw came immediately after he ran for big gains. ... Hall was held to a season-low 79 yards on 23 carries. He averaged 135.7 yards per game during the regular season, with 139 against the Sooners in October.

Oklahoma: The Sooners won their 14th Big 12 championship and their 50th conference title in school history. Their streak of six consecutive outright league titles is the longest for a Power Five program since they won 12 consecutive titles in the old Big Eight from 1948-59. (Clemson went into Saturday’s ACC title game with five consecutive outright titles).

EARLY EXIT

Young, who in the October matchup had a game-clinching interception in the end zone with a minute left, was ejected only 33 seconds into the championship game after his targeting penalty. An official heard on an open mic explaining the call to Campbell said the receiver Young hit was defenseless, to which the coach responded with an expletive.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones, still with a chance for their first nine-win season since 2000, are set to play in a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season. It could be a New Year's Six game.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are bowl-bound for the 22nd year in a row, likely the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (88) makes the catch in front of Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood (13) during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell yells at the referees after he thought an offsides call should have been made during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with head linesman George Gusman during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood (13) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (88) during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws against Iowa State during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) turns the corner past Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White IV (11) during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) secures a catch while being hit by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White IV (11) and linebacker Jake Hummel (35) during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Oklahoma kick returner Tre Brown (6) turns the corner past Iowa State's Landen Akers (82) on a kickoff return during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (88) runs in for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma safety Pat Fields (10) defensive back Tre Norwood (13) and linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey grabs the face mask of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter