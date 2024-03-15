No. 12 Auburn routs 15th-ranked South Carolina 86-55 to reach SEC Tournament semifinals

Nation & World News

Auburn forward Chris Moore reacts on the bench after a Tiger's basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Chris Moore reacts on the bench after a Tiger's basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By MARK McGEE – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 12 Auburn to an 86-55 romp over 15th-ranked South Carolina on Friday at the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Auburn (25-7) routed South Carolina by 40 when these teams met in the regular season. The Tigers led by as much as 32 on Friday.

Chaney Johnson scored 11 points and K.D. Johnson added 10 for Auburn. The second-seeded Tigers will play in the semifinals Saturday against ninth-seeded Mississippi State, which earlier in the day beat regular-season champ Tennessee 73-56.

South Carolina (26-7) trimmed the lead to 10 points twice. Auburn answered and continued to build its offensive momentum to lead 46-26 at the half. The second half was much of the same with Auburn dominating offensively and defensively.

B.J. Mack’s 14 points paced South Carolina with Zachary Davis adding 10 points.

Auburn shot 49.3% from the field while holding South Carolina to 28.1%.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers dominated in the paint, outscoring South Carolina 42-22, as well as on points off turnovers with a 17-2 edge.

South Carolina: Lamont Paris received a six-year extension worth $26 million earlier Friday. Now he can start prepping for an NCAA Tournament berth.

UP NEXT

Auburn split the season series with Mississippi State with each team winning on its home court. The Tigers won 78-63 on March 2.

___

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) celebrates with forward Johni Broome (4) and guard Denver Jones after he made a 3-pointer against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl yells to his players on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Auburn guard Chaney Johnson (31) tips the ball away from South Carolina guard Jacobi Wright (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) shoots as Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

South Carolina guard Jacobi Wright (1) steps out of bounds as he tries to get around Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) celebrates with fans after Auburn defeated South Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

South Carolina forward B.J. Mack (2) has his shot blocked by Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara (10) and Tre Donaldson (3) battle South Carolina's Ebrima Dibba (0) and Zachary Davis (12) for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) battles South Carolina forwards Collin Murray-Boyles (30) and B.J. Mack (2) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

