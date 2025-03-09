Breaking: Searchers find body of missing Westminster teacher in Lake Oconee
No. 11 Duke takes over after halftime to beat No. 7 NC State 76-62, win 1st ACC title since 2013

Oluchi Okananwa had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 11 Duke rally from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 7 N
NC State guard Aziaha James (10) guards Duke guard Ashlon Jackson (3) during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: AP

NC State guard Aziaha James (10) guards Duke guard Ashlon Jackson (3) during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 11 Duke rally from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 7 N.C. State 76-62 on Sunday for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title.

The win secured the Blue Devils' first ACC title in a dozen years and their first under coach Kara Lawson.

Okananwa, who came off the bench to match her career high for scoring, was the voted the tournament's MVP for third-seeded Duke (26-7), which took over after halftime against the tournament's top seed and regular-season co-champion Wolfpack (26-6).

Ashlon Jackson also scored 22 for Duke.

Aziaha James scored 18 points for N.C. State, which scored the game's first seven points and took its largest lead at 24-10 on her 3-pointer early in the second quarter.

Takeaways

Duke: The Blue Devils treated Greensboro like a redemption tour, avenging regular-season losses to Louisville, No. 6 Notre Dame and finally N.C. State to claim their ninth tournament title — this one coming in their first final since 2017.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack survived a close call against Georgia Tech before beating 14th-ranked rival North Carolina on Saturday to earn the program's fifth trip to the finals in six seasons. But things steadily went awry after halftime Sunday.

Key moment

Duke made its third-quarter move with a 10-0 run to break a 46-all tie, starting with Jackson burying a 3-pointer over James followed by Okananwa's jumper and Jordan Wood's transition layup to close the third.

Then Okananwa struck again to open the fourth with a straightaway 3, pushing the Blue Devils to a 56-46 lead. That margin wouldn't slip below six again and grew to 18 late.

Key stat

Duke shot 55.2% after halftime and locked down defensively to hold the Wolfpack to 32.3% shooting (10 of 31). Okananwa and Jackson's 24 points nearly matched the Wolfpack's team total (26) after halftime.

Up next

The Blue Devils and Wolfpack are set to start the NCAA Tournament as opening-week hosts.

___

NC State guard Aziaha James (10) shoots over Duke guard Reigan Richardson (24) during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Reigan Richardson (24) knocks down NC State guard Aziaha James (10) during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NC State guard Aziaha James (10) drives between Duke forward Delaney Thomas (12) and Duke guard Oluchi Okananwa (5) during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NC State guard Zoe Brooks, center, loses the ball as she drives between Duke forward Toby Fournier, left, and Duke guard Jadyn Donovan, back, during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NC State guard Zoe Brooks (35) shoots as Duke guard Emma Koabel (15) and Duke forward Delaney Thomas (12) defend during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NC State forward Tilda Trygger, center, battles Duke guard Jadyn Donovan, right, and Duke forward Delaney Thomas, left, for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke head coach Kara Lawson directs her team against NC State during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NC State head coach Wes Moore directs his team against Duke during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina State guard Madison Hayes (21) shoot over Georgia Tech guard Chazadi Wright (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

