No. 10 Wisconsin cancels game with Purdue due to outbreak

This marks the second straight week that Wisconsin has canceled a football game due to the outbreak. The Badgers had been scheduled to visit Nebraska on Oct. 31. They called that game off on Oct. 28, the same day they announced that coach Paul Chryst had tested positive.

That announcement followed reports that quarterback Graham Mertz had tested positive twice – which would require him to sit out at least 21 days under Big Ten protocols – and that backup quarterback Chase Wolf had tested positive at least once.

The Big Ten’s schedule doesn’t give teams any off weeks, making it extremely difficult to reschedule canceled games.

This second cancellation gives Wisconsin little room for error in its quest to reach a second straight conference championship game.

The Big Ten requires teams to play at least six games to be eligible for the league championship game. If the average number of conference games played by all Big Ten teams is below six, programs must play no less than two fewer league games than that average to be considered.

Wisconsin (1-0) has five games remaining on its schedule before the league holds its champions week on Dec. 19. The Badgers' next scheduled game is Nov. 14 at No. 23 Michigan (1-1).

The state of Wisconsin continues to have a rise in COVID-19 cases. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 1,648 hospitalizations related to the virus on Monday. The seven-day average for new cases was 4,463, almost twice as high as a month ago.

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25