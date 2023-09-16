No. 10 Alabama starts Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner at QB at South Florida

No. 10 Alabama made a change at quarterback on Saturday, starting Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner on the road at South Florida

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Alabama made a change at quarterback on Saturday, starting Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner on the road at South Florida.

The move came a week after the Crimson Tide’s 34-24 loss to Texas. Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season, though he shared playing time with Buchner and Ty Simpson during a Week 1 rout of Middle Tennessee.

Buchner started the first two games of 2022 for Notre Dame before a shoulder injury sidelined him the rest of the regular season. He returned to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more to help the Fighting Irish beat South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

Milroe threw for two touchdowns in Alabama’s loss to Texas, but was also intercepted twice.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves tie MLB record with five players who have at least 30 homers50m ago

Credit: TNS

ABC cancels ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot, which was shot in Atlanta
3h ago

Man found fatally shot at SW Atlanta shopping plaza
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Former Gov. Deal and the late Sandra Deal to be honored at ‘Heroes, Saints & Legends’
6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Former Gov. Deal and the late Sandra Deal to be honored at ‘Heroes, Saints & Legends’
6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens pushes back against potential City Council referendum legislation
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Career game for Nabers with 13 catches and 239 yards helps No. 14 LSU rout Mississippi...
19m ago
Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of corruption charges at historic impeachment...
23m ago
Atlantic storm Lee makes landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada with winds of 70 miles per hour
36m ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top