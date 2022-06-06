ajc logo
X

Oklahoma St. poster team for regionals' offensive firepower

Oklahoma State utility Roc Riggio, left, celebrates with utility Zach Ehrhard (4) after hitting a home run against Missouri State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma State utility Roc Riggio, left, celebrates with utility Zach Ehrhard (4) after hitting a home run against Missouri State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

National & World News
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
22 hours ago
Prodigious offense was on display once again in the NCAA baseball tournament

Prodigious offense was on display again in the NCAA baseball tournament Sunday, and another crazy game in Stillwater, Oklahoma, was Example A.

Oklahoma State came back from a 12-0 deficit to beat Missouri State 29-15 in the highest-scoring game in tournament history.

It happened less than 24 hours after the Cowboys blew a 10-5 lead entering the seventh and lost 20-12 to Arkansas.

The Cowboys' turnabout against the Bears was complete when Griffin Doersching hit a grand slam for a 17-14 lead in the seven-run sixth inning. They pulled away with 12 more runs in the eighth and ninth and had just over an hour to prepare for a rematch with Arkansas.

No. 16 Georgia Southern was the only national seed eliminated, losing 3-1 on its home field to Texas Tech.

Top-eight national seeds within one win of advancing were No. 1 Tennessee (vs. Georgia Tech), No. 3 Oregon State (vs. Vanderbilt), No. 4 Virginia Tech (vs. Columbia), No. 5 Texas A&M (vs. TCU) and No. 8 East Carolina (vs. Coastal Carolina).

No. 2 Stanford (vs. Texas State) and No. 7 Oklahoma State (vs. Arkansas) must win twice in their regional finals to move on.

Top-eight seeds that win regionals play at home in the best-of-three super regionals beginning Friday.

Louisville was the second-highest scoring team behind Oklahoma State on Sunday, beating Michigan 20-1 to set up a second regional final Monday. Of 18 completed games Sunday, one or both teams scored double-digit runs in six.

Last year during regionals, there were an average of 12.84 runs per game (both teams). Through Saturday’s games, the average is 14.57 — and that number will go up after Sunday.

Of the 64 teams in the tournament, 17 averaged at least 10 runs in their first two games and 20 teams had hit at least five homers.

THEN THERE'S TEXAS TECH

Texas Tech made a final despite producing just seven runs in three games. The Red Raiders entered the tournament 10th nationally in scoring at 8.7 runs per game. They hadn't scored so few runs over three games since April 2019, when they put up six in a series loss at West Virginia.

Pitching has saved Tech, which came in with a 5.25 ERA, allowed no earned runs in its last two games and has a three-game ERA of 0.69.

All Georgia Southern mustered against Andrew Morris, Austin Becker and Mason Molina was an unearned run in the third inning in the 3-1 win that sent Tech to the final against Notre Dame.

STEALING HOME

Florida picked up a huge run in its 6-5 elimination game win over Central Michigan when Josh Rivera stole home for a 5-0 lead in the fifth.

With Mac Guscette on first, the Gators put on a double steal. Chippewas lefty Ryan Palmblad was distracted as Guscette took off, and by the time he turned around to see what was going on, Rivera was sliding across the plate.

It was Florida's first steal of home since 2018 and Guscette's first steal in 55 career games.

RALLY PADDLE

This is the time of year when teams come up with all sorts of good luck charms. For Southern Mississippi, it's the "Rally Paddle."

As the Golden Eagles poured out of the dugout to celebrate Christopher Sargent's bases-loaded single in the 10th inning to beat Kennesaw State 4-3, reserve infielder Charlie Fischer ran onto the field holding a yellow boat paddle high in the air.

A Southern Miss spokesman said the paddle is used to stir the team's Powerade mix in the clubhouse. Somehow the paddle found its way to the dugout, and you can be sure it'll be with the team the rest of the way.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma State utility Jake Thompson rounds third while scoring a run against Missouri State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Ian Maule

Oklahoma State utility Jake Thompson rounds third while scoring a run against Missouri State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Ian Maule

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma State utility Jake Thompson rounds third while scoring a run against Missouri State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Ian Maule

Credit: Ian Maule

Editors' Picks
How Braves mental skills coach Zach Sorensen helps players take game to next level 12h ago
3 takeaways from the SEC spring meetings
Braves’ bullpen showing depth and versatility
Nia Coffey’s double-double helps Dream defeat Fever 75-66
23h ago
Nia Coffey’s double-double helps Dream defeat Fever 75-66
23h ago
Georgia Tech eliminates Campbell to set up regional title game vs. Tennessee
The Latest
Judge lets sex assault suit go on against actor Kevin Spacey
4m ago
Judges toss suit seeking Virginia House elections this year
7m ago
$3M settlement reached in lawsuit over Black man's death
8m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top