No. 1 Swiatek shakes off tough test to win opening-round match at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek fought through a tough first-round match at the U.S. Open, edging Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Tuesday.

The 2022 champion was one point away from being forced to a third set when Rakhimova took a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker. But Swiatek recovered and won the next five points, finishing the match when her opponent missed a backhand.

Swiatek improved to 22-1 in first-round matches at Grand Slams, including 6-0 at the U.S. Open.