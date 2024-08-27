Breaking: Murder suspect dead after shooting Atlanta officer, officials say
No. 1 Swiatek shakes off tough test to win opening-round match at the US Open

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek fought through a tough first-round match at the U.S. Open, edging Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 7-6 (6)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, waves to fans after defeating Kamilla Rakhimova, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

34 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek fought through a tough first-round match at the U.S. Open, edging Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Tuesday.

The 2022 champion was one point away from being forced to a third set when Rakhimova took a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker. But Swiatek recovered and won the next five points, finishing the match when her opponent missed a backhand.

Swiatek improved to 22-1 in first-round matches at Grand Slams, including 6-0 at the U.S. Open.

Danielle Collins' singles career at Grand Slams ended when the No. 11 seed was upset by fellow American Caroline Dolehide 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. Collins, 30, has announced she plans to retire at the end of the season. She is still entered in doubles at Flushing Meadows.

Jannik Sinner, the No. 1 seed on the men's side, followed Swiatek onto Arthur Ashe Stadium for his opening-round match. It was his first action since word emerged that he had failed two drug tests in March but escaped suspension.

No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 25 Jack Draper moved into the second round, but No. 19 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 2021 U.S. Open semifinalist, was ousted by Czech Jakub Mensik 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, waves to fans after defeating Kamilla Rakhimova, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Kamilla Rakhimova, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Danielle Collins, of the United States, reacts in the first set against Caroline Dolehide, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Caroline Dolehide, of the United States, returns a shot to Danielle Collins, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

