X
Dark Mode Toggle

No. 1 South Carolina women run AP Top 25 streak to 36 weeks

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
1 hour ago
South Carolina is No. 1 for the 36th consecutive week

After a week of upsets that saw 15 ranked teams lose, South Carolina remained the lone unbeaten school.

The Gamecocks ran their streak to 36 consecutive weeks atop The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll to match Louisiana Tech for the second-longest run in the history of the poll that dates to 1976.

South Carolina (29-0) finished the regular season unbeaten and was back to being a unanimous choice at No. 1 in national media poll released Monday. The Gamecocks only trail UConn (51 weeks) for the longest consecutive streak atop the Top 25.

“There’s definitely no relief” after their flawless regular season, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston said. “Now, were into the season where winning is the only option.”

While the Gamecocks won both of their games last week and enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 1 seed, the rankings got a big reshuffling. The 15 ranked teams losing at least one game was by far the most Top 25 schools to lose in the same week this season; 11 had lost in the same week a few times earlier this season.

Indiana, which lost at the buzzer to then-No. 6 Iowa on Caitlin Clark's 3-pointer on Sunday, remained No. 2. Utah jumped up five places to No. 3 after beating then-No. 3 Stanford to clinch a share of the Pac-12 title. It's Utah's best ranking ever. The Cardinal dropped to sixth.

LSU and Maryland rounded out the top five.

Iowa was seventh with Virginia Tech eighth. UConn fell five spots to ninth after losing to St. John's. Notre Dame was 10th. The Irish lost guard Olivia Miles to a knee injury in Sunday's win over Louisville.

Villanova jumped four places to 11th. It's the Wildcats best ranking since the team finished the 2003 season in the same spot. Texas made the biggest improvement, climbing seven spots to 12th.

Most of the Power Five conferences enter tournament play this week. The Big 12 Tournament is next week ahead of Selection Sunday and the beginning of March Madness.

BACK IN THE RANKINGS

South Florida re-entered the Top 25 at No. 25 after winning 15 of its last 16 games. The Bulls have one conference game left, at Cincinnati on Wednesday. South Florida was ranked for two weeks earlier this season. Florida State dropped out of the rankings.

FALLING ARIZONA

The Wildcats dropped seven places to No. 21 after losing at Oregon and Oregon State over the weekend. Arizona is 12-3 at home but 7-5 on the road.

__

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Braves legend Chipper Jones on team’s core, stars, coaching 1h ago

Credit: AP

Quin Snyder is good get for Hawks to build program
4h ago

Credit: jeff-schultz

Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach
17h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech going into ACC Tournament as 14th seed
6h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech going into ACC Tournament as 14th seed
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia State ready to ‘start anew’ for Sun Belt tournament
34m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Maple Leafs answer Lightning by making trade with Blackhawks
14m ago
Harris promotes broadband in South Carolina as 2024 looms
19m ago
AP WAS THERE: The occupation at Wounded Knee
27m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
8h ago
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top