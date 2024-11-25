Nation & World News
Nation & World News

No. 1 South Carolina experiences rare sting of defeat, seeing 43-game winning streak end

Top-ranked South Carolina is feeling something it hasn't known in over 2 1/2 years
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) dribbles against UCLA guard Londynn Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) dribbles against UCLA guard Londynn Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Top-ranked South Carolina felt something it hasn't known in over 2 1/2 years.

The sting of defeat after being thoroughly dominated in a 77-62 loss to No. 5 UCLA on Sunday.

Gone was the overall 43-game winning streak. Done was the run of 33 consecutive road victories. And the No. 1 ranking it's held for 23 consecutive polls will disappear Monday.

“This is what we usually do to teams,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We were on the receiving end of it.”

South Carolina hadn't lost since April 2023, when Caitlin Clark and Iowa beat the Gamecocks in the national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins (5-0) shot 47% from the floor and 3-point range, hit 11 of 14 free throws and had five players in double figures.

“They actually executed our game plan to a T," Staley said.

The Gamecocks (5-1) were held to 36% shooting, had just two players in double figures and neither was leading scorer Chloe Kitts, who was held to 2 points on 1 of 7 shooting.

They never led, got beat on the boards, 41-34, and were outscored 26-18 in the paint and 8-1 in fast break points. They only made eight trips to the free throw line.

“Our kids fought,” Staley said, “but we ran into a buzzsaw.”

South Carolina did manage to limit 6-foot-7 UCLA star Lauren Betts, who had 11 points and 14 rebounds, despite no longer having a dominant center of their own. The Bruins responded by getting the ball to others and eight of their 10 players scored.

“We did an excellent job on Betts and we got killed by everyone else,” Staley said.

Tessa Johnson was the only other Gamecock in double figures with 14.

“We needed a lot more than Tessa today,” Staley said.

The Gamecocks never got their offense in gear, starting the game 0 for 9 before trailing 20-10 at the end of the first quarter. They were down 43-22 at halftime.

“Our shot selection is something we’re dealing with on a daily basis,” Staley said.

The Gamecocks outscored UCLA 40-34 in the second half, but the Bruins' big early lead easily held up.

“Beautiful basketball by UCLA,” Staley said. “You can’t help but to love up on it cause it was fluid on both sides of the ball.”

Given that it's only late November, the Gamecocks have plenty of time to figure things out.

“We had some really good contributions from people that don’t play a whole lot and we could probably give a little bit more minutes to,” Staley said. “Taking a loss will help us focus on anybody that we play.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson drives against UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Left to right, UCLA center Lauren Betts, left, drives to the basket against South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins, center, and guard Te-Hina Paopao, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UCLA forward Janiah Barker (0) drives against South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 1 South Carolina women stunned by fifth-ranked UCLA 77-62, ending Gamecocks' 43-game...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

In a 'Final Four-type weekend,' two top-6 clashes put women's college basketball focus on...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hidalgo leads No. 6 Notre Dame over JuJu Watkins and third-ranked USC 74-61 in big...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Top 25: TCU earns best ranking in 16 years in women's basketball poll as top 12 remain...
The Latest
Forecasts warn of possible winter storms across US during Thanksgiving week20m ago
Uruguay’s conservative candidate concedes hard-fought presidential runoff to left-wing...20m ago
What to know about the plastic pollution treaty talks in South Korea46m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

BioLab fire: New details released amid federal investigation
5 things we learned after Georgia’s 59-21 win over UMass
In concert, Mariah Carey cements status as Queen of Christmas