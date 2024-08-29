Breaking: Georgia voters will choose from six presidential candidates in November
Nation & World News

No. 1 Jannick Sinner moves into the third round at the US Open, Hurkacz and Korda ousted

Jannik Sinner has surged into the third round of the U.S. Open, beating Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
34 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner surged into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, beating Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner dropped the first set in his opening match in New York but didn't encounter much trouble facing his second straight American on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Italian earned his 50th victory of the season, including his ATP Tour-leading 30th on hard courts.

Sinner beat Michelsen for the second time this month, having also won a second-round match in Cincinnati shortly before it was revealed that he tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March.

Another Italian, Jasmine Paolini, played just three points before advancing when Karolina Pliskova appeared to injure her left foot. The No. 5-seeded Paolini, who reached the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon, advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time.

No. 7 seed Hurbert Hurkacz was eliminated in straight sets by Jordan Thompson, and No. 16 Sebastian Korda was knocked out by Tomas Machac.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after scoring a point against Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jordan Thompson, of Australia, reacts after scoring a point against Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, returns a shot to Jordan Thompson, of Australia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, checks her ankle before retiring against Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, prepares to hit autographed balls to fans after advancing to the next round when opponent Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, retired during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner fired two of his team members over his positive steroid tests...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic gets why tennis players have questions about Jannik Sinner's steroids case
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner starts poorly at the US Open but wins his first match since his steroids...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Marathon Match: Longest US Open match since at least 1970 goes a grueling 5 hours, 35...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Serbia announces $3 billion deal to buy 12 French warplanes, in a shift away from Russia7m ago
Georgia puts Cornel West, Jill Stein and Claudia De la Cruz on the state's presidential...7m ago
A baby in Gaza has a strain of polio linked to mistakes in eradication campaign, experts...8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County