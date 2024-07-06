Nation & World News

No. 1 Iga Swiatek loses in Wimbledon's third round to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek has lost in the third round of Wimbledon to Yulia Putintseva 3-6, 6-1, 6-2
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during her third round loss to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)



Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during her third round loss to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek again faltered at Wimbledon, losing in the third round to Yulia Putintseva 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.

The result ended a 21-match winning streak for Swiatek. She is a five-time Grand Slam champion, including four titles on the red clay at the French Open — most recently last month — and one on the hard courts at the U.S. Open.

The All England Club's grass has always given her the most trouble as a pro at any major tournament, although the 23-year-old from Poland did win the junior trophy as a teenager.

Swiatek has only once been as far as the quarterfinals at Wimbledon; that was last year, when she lost at that stage. In 2022, her 37-match unbeaten run ended with a third-round loss to Alize Cornet at the All England Club.

Swiatek has talked about looking forward to improving on grass, but she decided to withdraw last month from the only tuneup event that was originally on her schedule before Wimbledon.

The 35th-ranked Putintseva now has an eight-match run of her own, all on grass, including a title at Birmingham before arriving in London. Still, this is the first time in 10 appearances at Wimbledon that the 29-year-old from Kazakhstan made it past the second round.

Her best showing at any Slam was getting to the quarterfinals at the French Open twice and U.S. Open once.

This result also was unexpected because Swiatek not only won all four previous meetings against Putintseva, but also claimed every set they had played.

Asked during a postmatch interview on No. 1 Court how she managed to emerge with the victory, the often-animated Putintseva replied: “I don't know. Really, I don't.”

Well, here is at least one key part of what happened: Swiatek looked very little like someone who has led the WTA rankings for nearly every week since April 2022 and is assured of remaining there no matter what happens the rest of the way at Wimbledon.

She kept making mistakes, particularly over the last two sets, when Putintseva did not even try to put balls away and instead was happy to allow Swiatek to help her.

When Putintseva was building a 4-0 lead in the last set by grabbing 16 of its first 19 points, she only needed to produce two winners. That's because her other 14 points were all gained thanks to either unforced errors (seven) or forced errors (seven) off Swiatek’s racket.

After one miss into the net, Swiatek muttered to herself. After another point went awry, she placed her hand over her mouth. Generally, she looked as flustered as she ever does during a match. By the end, she had accumulated 38 unforced errors, more than twice as many as her opponent's 15.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan celebrates after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reacts after winning a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during her third round match against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reacts after winning a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie of Britain in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Cameron Norrie of Britain reacts after winning a point against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Pep Guardiola his wife Cristina and daughter Maria, left, react as Alexander Zverev of Germany speaks following his third round win over Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Ben Shelton of the United States plays a forehand return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Roger Federer, right, sits with his parents , Robert and Lynette as they watch a third round match between Denis Shapovalov of Canada and Ben Shelton of the United States at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Spectators wait as rain delays play ahead of third round matches at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A court steward stands under an umbrella on an outside court as rain delays the start of play at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Outside courts are under covers as rain delays street to play at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand return to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a backhand return to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reacts after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

