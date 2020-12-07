X

No. 1 Gonzaga pauses basketball competition through Dec. 14

West Virginia and Gonzaga play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga was scheduled to play Baylor but the game was cancelled due to COVID. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
West Virginia and Gonzaga play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga was scheduled to play Baylor but the game was cancelled due to COVID. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

National & World News | 41 minutes ago
Top-ranked Gonzaga has paused basketball competition through Dec. 14 because of COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Top-ranked Gonzaga paused basketball competition Sunday through Dec. 14 because of COVID-19.

On Saturday in Indianapolis, less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off against No. 2 Baylor, the game was called off because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.

Gonzaga last played Wednesday night in Indianapolis, beating No. 11 West Virginia to improve to 3-0.

The pause in competition wiped out scheduled home games Tuesday against Tarleton State, Thursday against Southern University, Saturday against Northern Arizona and Dec. 14 against Idaho.

Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.