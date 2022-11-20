No. 1 Georgia tops Kentucky, goes unbeaten in SEC again

McIntosh rushed 19 times with a 26-yarder for the Bulldogs, who outgained Kentucky 365-297. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 13 of 19 for 116 yards with an interception.

Levis completed 20 of 31 for 206 yards with an interception for Kentucky.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It wasn't pretty, but Georgia should maintain its perch atop the AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff rankings.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: Denied their usual offensive explosiveness by Kentucky's stiff defense, the Bulldogs had to settle for whatever they could get. Their defense pitched a shutout for three quarters and held off Kentucky's last-ditch attempts to make it close.

Kentucky: With nowhere to go but up after a disastrous performance against Vanderbilt, the Wildcats did everything they needed to do in slowing down Georgia and coming up with a couple of critical defensive stops. They still faced a 16-point hole, though Levis did his part with his arm and feet to get them on the board against a bullish 'Dawgs defense.

UP NEXT

Georgia faces in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Kentucky hosts in-state rival Louisville on Saturday, seeking its fourth consecutive series victory.

___

