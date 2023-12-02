No. 1 Georgia bolstered by return of Bowers, Ratledge, McConkey from injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and right guard Tate Ratledge have returned from injuries to start for the No. 1 Bulldogs against No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday.

The return of Bowers is especially important to Georgia's hopes of competing for a third consecutive national championship.

Bowers missed three consecutive games early in the season following an ankle injury that required surgery. He returned to play in victories over Mississippi and Tennessee before missing last week's 31-23 win at Georgia Tech with lingering soreness.