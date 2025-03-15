No. 1 Duke holds off furious North Carolina rally to win 74-71, reach ACC title game without Flagg

Nation & World News
Duke guard Kon Knueppel shoots over North Carolina forward Jalen Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP


By STEVE REED – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kon Knueppel scored 17 points and No. 1 Duke held off a furious second half rally by rival North Carolina to beat its rival for the third time this season, 74-71 on Friday night to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Khaman Maluach added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Sion James had 12 points for the Blue Devils, who played without star Cooper Flagg.

Duke (30-3) will play the winner of the second semifinal between No. 10 Clemson and No. 13 Louisville in the title game.

After North Carolina cut a 24-point, second-half deficit to one, Ven-Allen Lubin had two free throws with 4.1 seconds left to potentially give the Tar Heels (22-13) the lead. But he missed the first and had the second made free throw waved off after teammate Jae-Lyn Withers stepped in the lane too early.

Knueppel made two free throws with 2.8 seconds left and Lubin missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

It's the first time since 2001-02 that Duke has beaten North Carolina three times in a season. The Blue Devils swept the Tar Heels in the regular season that year and then beat them in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals en route to winning the national championship.

Lubin had 20 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina.

Takeaways

North Carolina: The Tar Heels simply don't have the size to match up with the Blue Devils, but showed plenty of heart with the comeback

Duke: The Blue Devils showed they have plenty of punch and more than enough defense despite being without Flagg and top reserve Maliq Brown.

Key moment

Withers stepping the lane too early was a monumental mistake.

Key stat

UNC started the second half 15 of 24 from the field.

Up next

Duke will play the winner of No. 10 Clemson-No. 13 Louisville winner in the championship. UNC hopes it has done enough to get an NCAA Tournament berth.

___

North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau, from left, forward Ven-Allen Lubin and Duke guard Sion James battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke forward Cooper Flagg, left, and forward Maliq Brown watch from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Flagg and Brown were injured yesterday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Kon Knueppel celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina guard Drake Powell dunks against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina forward Jalen Washington dunks against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble drives to the basket past Duke center Khaman Maluach during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Kon Knueppel slips going around North Carolina guard RJ Davis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP



