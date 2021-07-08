No. 1 Barty beats 2018 champ Kerber to reach Wimbledon final

Barty is the first woman from Australia to reach the title match at the grass-court major since Evonne Goolagong in 1980.

The opponent Saturday will be No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No. 8 Karolina Pliskova. They met in the second semifinal.

The 25-year-old Barty won the 2019 French Open for her first Grand Slam title.

On Thursday, she faced a big test in the second set, which Kerber was two points from owning when Barty served at deuce while trailing 5-2. The full-capacity crowd was backing the comeback effort for the 33-year-old German, too, with shouts of “Come on, Angie!” and “Go on, Kerber!”

But Barty steeled herself to hold there, then broke to get within 5-4 with a cross-court forehand passing winner.

That was part of a 38-16 advantage in total winners for Barty, responsible more than anything else for her triumph. And this was remarkable: She compiled that many point-ending shots while making only 16 unforced errors.

“This is close to as good a tennis match as I’ll ever play,” Barty said. “Angie definitely brought the best out of me today.”

It was a rather entertaining and, from point to point, rather even contest, two talented baseliners willing to try a volley, drop shot or lob when required. They were each other's equal for long exchanges — in all, 22 points lasted at least nine strokes, with Kerber winning a dozen.

Their approaches are different, though. Kerber is a left-hander who hits flat groundstrokes and is just fine with handling foes’ low shots, often dropping a knee onto the turf to get leverage.

Barty is a righty who relies on heavy topspin for a forehand packed with power, and her slice backhand can produce tricky bounces on the grass.

She ended up with an 8-0 edge in aces and 18-9 in forehand winners.

