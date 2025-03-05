No. 1 Auburn falls 83-72 to No. 22 Texas A&M behind Zhuric Phelps' 19 points

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points off the bench and No. 22 Texas A&M never trailed in a 83-72 win over top-ranked Auburn on Tuesday night.
It’s Texas A&M’s first-ever win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and ends a six-game winning streak for the Tigers, who clinched the Southeastern Conference title with a win over Kentucky on Saturday.
Texas A&M (21-9, 10-7 SEC) denied Auburn (27-3, 15-2) an undefeated conference road record after the Tigers entered the game 9-0 in SEC road games this season.
The Aggies, who snapped a season-long four-game skid, led by double digits for most of the night and were up 12 with about two minutes to go before Tahaad Pettiford made a 3-pointer to get Auburn within 79-70. But Phelps made two free throws to extend the lead.
Pettiford made three 3-pointers in less than two minutes early in the second half to power a run that got the Tigers within six, but Wade Taylor IV had a three-point play that started a 5-0 run which pushed A&M’s advantage to 62-51.
Pettiford led Auburn with 19 points, including six 3-pointers.
___
Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.
Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear
Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.
MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally
Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.