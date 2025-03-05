No. 1 Auburn falls 83-72 to No. 22 Texas A&M behind Zhuric Phelps' 19 points

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points off the bench and No. 22 Texas A&M never trailed in a 83-72 win over top-ranked Auburn on Tuesday night.

It’s Texas A&M’s first-ever win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and ends a six-game winning streak for the Tigers, who clinched the Southeastern Conference title with a win over Kentucky on Saturday.

Texas A&M (21-9, 10-7 SEC) denied Auburn (27-3, 15-2) an undefeated conference road record after the Tigers entered the game 9-0 in SEC road games this season.