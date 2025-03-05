Nation & World News
Nation & World News

No. 1 Auburn falls 83-72 to No. 22 Texas A&M behind Zhuric Phelps' 19 points

Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points off the bench and No. 22 Texas A&M never trailed in a 83-72 win over top-ranked Auburn on Tuesday night
Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) tries to knock the ball away from Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) tries to knock the ball away from Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points off the bench and No. 22 Texas A&M never trailed in a 83-72 win over top-ranked Auburn on Tuesday night.

It’s Texas A&M’s first-ever win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and ends a six-game winning streak for the Tigers, who clinched the Southeastern Conference title with a win over Kentucky on Saturday.

Texas A&M (21-9, 10-7 SEC) denied Auburn (27-3, 15-2) an undefeated conference road record after the Tigers entered the game 9-0 in SEC road games this season.

The Aggies, who snapped a season-long four-game skid, led by double digits for most of the night and were up 12 with about two minutes to go before Tahaad Pettiford made a 3-pointer to get Auburn within 79-70. But Phelps made two free throws to extend the lead.

Pettiford made three 3-pointers in less than two minutes early in the second half to power a run that got the Tigers within six, but Wade Taylor IV had a three-point play that started a 5-0 run which pushed A&M’s advantage to 62-51.

Pettiford led Auburn with 19 points, including six 3-pointers.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call against his defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) is fouled on a shot by Auburn forward Jahki Howard (3) as teammate Johni Broome (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome, front, grabs a rebound away from Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III, back, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome grabs his shoulder after he collided with Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne, during a play in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV shoots a basket over Auburn forward Johni Broome during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia reacts to the crowd after making a 3-point basket against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot at the buzzer against Texas A&M to end the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr. celebrates with teammates after winning the Big East Conference regular season title after they defeated Seton Hall in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Auburn atop AP Top 25 for 8th straight week; No. 6 St. John's has highest ranking in 34 years

No. 4 Houston clinches Big 12 regular-season title with 73-64 win over Cincinnati

Rivalry games highlight final week of college basketball's regular season

The Latest

This image made from video provided by Dean Harrison, shows a dolphin in a boat after it had jumped into on Feb. 28, 2025, in Bay of Islands, New Zealand. (Dean Harrison via AP)

Credit: AP

One moment, calm waters. The next, a 900-pound dolphin landed on their boat

6m ago

The Latest: Trump addresses Congress following his tumultuous first weeks in office

8m ago

Arab leaders endorse Egypt's plan to rebuild Gaza as an alternative to Trump's proposal

12m ago

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.