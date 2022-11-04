ajc logo
X

NLRB says Chipotle violated federal labor law in Maine

National & World News
5 hours ago
The National Labor Relations Board says Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant when workers sought to unionize

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant where workers sought to unionize, the National Labor Relations Board said.

Employees at the Chipotle in Maine’s capital city of Augusta filed an NRLB petition in June asking to hold a union election, becoming the first of the Mexican food chain’s restaurants to file such a petition. The following month, Chipotle announced it was permanently closing that location.

Workers accused Chipotle of retaliating and sending a message to other stores that might try to unionize.

A complaint filed Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board seeks to force the company to reopen the restaurant, reinstate the workers and provide back pay.

Lisa Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, insisted the closing had nothing to do with union activity.

"We respect our employees’ rights to organize under the National Labor Relations Act and are committed to ensuring a fair, just, and humane work environment that provides opportunities to all,” she said in a statement.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A look at how Georgia Tech’s search for a football coach could be unfolding4h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

Henry County detention officer critical after shooting; suspect on the run
13m ago

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Marietta sweeps state’s highest class in first day of GHSA cross country state...
3h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Plaza Fiesta mall sold to owner of Krog Street Market
6h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Plaza Fiesta mall sold to owner of Krog Street Market
6h ago

In Cobb, $425K in passport fees enrich Superior Court clerk
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gregory Bull

'With Mike's help': Biden makes case for Calif. congressman
8m ago
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
9m ago
Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
14h ago
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
7h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top