NLRB dismisses Starbucks charge against union organizers

“We disagree the NLRB’s ruling and will appeal as we continue our efforts to protect our partners and allow for their voice to be heard,” the company said in a statement.

The charge was one of just two that Starbucks has filed against Workers United since the union began organizing U.S. Starbucks stores late last year, according to the NLRB. By contrast, Workers United has filed more than 250 unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks, which opposes unionization.

More than 200 of Starbucks' 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize since last December. Workers at the Phoenix store voted not to unionize in early May.