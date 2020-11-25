NJ man charged in $1.7M theft of armored car outside casino

Video surveillance footage from the casino revealed three men entering the vehicle and removing what appeared to be bags of cash. The suspects then got into a gray Hyundai sedan and drove away.

McCluney was previously employed by Rapid Armored as an armed guard where he worked the run that serviced Bally’s and became familiar with its timing and procedures, the prosecutor said. Two employees of the armored car company identified McCluney from other video footage shot from the Boardwalk that shows him and the two others driving up in the same Hyundai, parking near the armored car and walking toward it.

An initial court hearing was held Tuesday and McCluney was being held at the Atlantic County Jail.

It could not immediately be determined if he has hired an attorney. The prosecutor's office said it did not know, and a message left with the court was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Caesars Entertainment, which owned Bally's at the time of the theft but has since sold it, declined to comment.

An investigation is continuing, and authorities are searching for the two other suspects.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC