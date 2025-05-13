Nissan slashes 15% of its global work force as Japan automaker sinks into losses

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan is slashing about 15% of its global work force, or about 20,000 employees, as the Japanese automaker reported a loss for the fiscal year that just ended amid slipping vehicle sales in China and other nations.

Nissan Motor Corp. said it will reduce the number of its auto plants to 10 from 17, under what it called its recovery plan to carry out “decisive and bold actions to enhance performance and create a leaner, more resilient business that adapts quickly to market changes.”

The Yokohama-based automaker said U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on auto imports also hurt its results.