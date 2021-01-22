Nissan commits to UK car plant after post-Brexit trade deal

“Sunderland is one of the top three plants in the world for competitiveness for Nissan,” he said from Japan.

Johnson welcomed the commitment, saying it is “fantastic news” for the workforce and the future of electric vehicle manufacturing in the country.

By the end of 2023 all Nissan cars sold in Europe will have an electrified version, Gupta said, adding that it will then be up to customers to decide how quickly they switch from traditional combustion engines.

Though committing to the Sunderland plant, Nissan said one of its two lines there will pause production on Friday as shipping routes and ports come under pressure because of the coronavirus crisis. It said this will affect the line which produces the Qashqai and Leaf vehicles but that production will be back to normal next week.

Unions greeted the Nissan commitment with relief, as it brings an end to nearly five years of uncertainty.

“Through continued economic and public health uncertainty they have battled to maintain this plant as one of the most productive in the autos sector and to put it in the best place to transition to the next generation of vehicles," said Steve Bush, an official at the Unite union.