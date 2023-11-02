Nippon Steel drops patent lawsuit against Toyota in name of partnership

Nippon Steel has dropped its lawsuit against Toyota over a patent for a technology used in electric motors, saying wrangling among Japanese companies was not beneficial to keep the nation competitive

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
1 hour ago

TOKYO (AP) — Nippon Steel Corp. has dropped its lawsuit against Toyota Motor Corp. over a patent for a technology used in electric motors, saying wrangling among Japanese companies was not beneficial to keep the nation competitive.

Toyota and Nippon Steel see their partnership as critical in the Japanese auto industry.

Japan’s top steelmaker said in a statement Thursday that such internal disputes were not fitting for a period of uncertainty and rapid change toward “carbon neutrality,” referring to the recent rush to develop electric vehicles.

The lawsuit over intellectual property demanding compensation for damages totaling 20 billion yen ($133 million) was filed in Tokyo District Court in October 2021.

Tokyo-based Nippon Steel said it is still suing Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., or Baosteel, a Chinese steelmaker that produces and supplies the steel that it alleges violates the patent.

The lawsuit against Toyota, Japan's biggest automaker, was related to steel sheets used in electric vehicle motors and manufactured by Baosteel.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X, formerly Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Hundreds of foreign citizens and dozens of injured allowed to flee Gaza7h ago

Delta lays off some corporate staff in effort to cut costs
8h ago

Credit: SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John sells Atlanta condo for $7.225 million, 45% above asking price
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
11h ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel's troops advance as diplomatic efforts aim to at least pause Gaza fighting
30m ago
Diplomatic efforts to pause fighting gain steam as Israeli ground troops push toward Gaza...
53m ago
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game...
1h ago
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
9h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip hop
14h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top