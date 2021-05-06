Nintendo profits boom as people stuck at home play games

Kyoto-based Nintendo said digital downloads for the Switch also did well, helping to support its bottom line.

But Nintendo said it didn’t expect such good fortune to persist through the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2022. It is forecasting a 29% drop in profit to $3 billion.

Explore CDC sets rules for trial cruises with volunteer passengers

Nintendo said it has attractive games in the works, including a collaboration in the mobile sector with Niantic on an application featuring Pikmin for smart devices. It expects to release that in the second half of 2021.

Other software titles planned for global release later this year include “Mario Golf: Super Rush,” and “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.” A new “Pokemon” game is planned for late 2021, according to Nintendo.

Nintendo is among companies that have thrived during the pandemic, which is wreaking havoc on the global economy overall.

Its Super Nintendo World theme park in Osaka, Japan, built with Universal Studios, opened in March after a delay due to the pandemic.

But it closed soon afterward because Osaka is one of several areas under a state of emergency due to a surge of new coronavirus cases.

The state of emergency began last month and is certain to be extended beyond its May 11 end, as all such large-scale facilities are being asked to close.