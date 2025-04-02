Nintendo Switch 2 launches in June with new 'Mario Kart World' game

Perhaps the most contemporary function yet for the Switch 2 is the ability to use the Joy-Con controllers like a computer mouse. The developer displayed multiple ways to use the new function in games, such as angling a club in a golf game.

The new portable console features a 7.9 inch LCD screen that displays in 1080p. Nintendo also revealed in the live stream that, when docked, the system will be able to support 4K resolution for compatible games.

Wednesday's presentation started off with an extended look at “Mario Kart World” — the console's launch bundle game — which adds a bit of flare to the series with in-game characters doing tailwhips, flips, rail grinds and other tricks.

The developer also unveiled a new James Bond game, dubbed “Project 007,” revisiting a classic Nintendo 64 console hit revered by many first-person shooter fans.

Miss the GameCube? Nintendo said Switch Online subscribers will be able to access a limited selection of GameCube titles such as “The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker” and “F-Zero GX.”

The new console will be backwards compatible — able to play physical and digital Switch games — but users will need to purchase a microSD express memory card for the Switch 2. The presentation revealed that normal SD cards will not be compatible with the system. However, data from the original Switch can be transferred to the new console using a transfer feature.

Nintendo will retail the Switch 2 for $449.99 at launch, according to a company press release. A separate bundle that includes the new “Mario Kart World” game will also be available for $499.99. The original Switch sold for $299.99 back in 2017.

Nintendo plans to host “Switch 2 Experience” events in several countries, where gamers can get a hands-on experience with the new system. Those events are planned for cities such as Los Angeles, New York, London and Paris beginning this month.