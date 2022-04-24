Nine soldiers among 15 killed in Burkina Faso's north

However, community leaders said there was little guidance on what that entailed and that this attack casts doubt on the process.

“The situation is confusing. There is talk of dialogue and at the same time there are attacks,” Ousmane Amirou Dicko, the Emir of Liptako, told the AP.

“Perhaps a desire to ‘negotiate’ from a position of strength, for some, or to make the dialogue fail for others,” he said.

Conflict analysts say the indiscriminate attacks signal a persistent militant campaign and cast doubts on the administration’s ability to contain and subdue the jihadis, said Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory, which provides intelligence analysis. “It’s a task that’ll likely define their governance,” he said.