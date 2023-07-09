Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, one man seriously wounded; suspect sought

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Authorities say an early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported

CLEVELAND (AP) — An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.

Police said preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire toward a group of people in the Warehouse District shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday as the clubs were closing. The suspect then fled the scene.

Chief Wayne Drummond of the Cleveland police department said seven men and two women between the ages of 23 to 38 were struck. One of the men was seriously wounded while injuries to the others were minor, he said.

Officers assigned to the district’s weekly detail arrived quickly and rendered medical aid, after which the victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. A suspect was being sought and investigators were looking for surveillance video from the many cameras in the area and promised to distribute images of the suspect to news organizations.

Police said there was no indication at this point of any kind of incident in any of the clubs that preceded the gunfire.

No arrests were immediately reported. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

Mayor Justin Bibb called it a “tragic and sad day” that “truly shows the massive gun problem we have, not just in Cleveland, not just in Ohio, but across this nation.” Bibb called on state and national legislators to give city leaders more tools to crack down on the proliferation of firearms.

“I am sick and tired of getting these calls late at night,” he said. “I am sick and tired of hearing from our residents and victims of gun violence, and Republicans blaming us as mayors for violent crime. We need their help.”

Officials said a large police presence is on hand in the district every weekend and officers and first responders were able to respond immediately along with members of the sheriff’s department.

Drummond said the shooter elected to fire into a crowd despite the visible presence of police officers, and even adding “2,000 more officers” wouldn't have stopped what happened. He called for a “wholistic” approach including "economic development, prevention, intervention, opportunities" to help turn things around.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 killed, 2 injured in 4 shootings during 8-hour span Sunday morning in Atlanta, cops say1h ago

Credit: AP

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
2h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrested on burglary charge

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Braves play Rays in final game before all-star break
29m ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Braves play Rays in final game before all-star break
29m ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: 3 teens charged with murder after egging Spalding County home
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russian teen Mirra Andreeva helps herself at Wimbledon in reaching fourth round
33m ago
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul's energy drink, which has the caffeine of...
42m ago
NATO unity will be tested at upcoming summit. Ukraine's possible entry may be the biggest...
43m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top