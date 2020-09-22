Nike shakes off pandemic blues with surging online sales

In the latest quarter, Nike's digital sales rose 82%, helping offset declines in its wholesale business and Nike-owned stores.

Revenue in the fiscal first quarter held steady at $10.6 billion, a 1% decline from the previous year. Sales in China rose 6% while North America sales fell 2%.

Analysts had expected revenue of $9.2 billion.

Most of Nike's stores are now open worldwide but sales continue to be slow because of lower customer traffic and safety measures related to COVID-19, the company said. Shipping costs and promotions aimed at reducing inventory continued to eat at margins but order cancellations fell.

Nike has stepped up its direct-to-consumer online strategy amid the pandemic, leveraging its workout app to drive digital sales. Online sales now make up at least 30% of its revenue, a goal the company had set for 2023.