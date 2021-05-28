Nike says it ended deal with Neymar amid assault allegations

Nike said it was “deeply disturbed by sexual assault allegations" and confirmed the alleged incident took place in 2016, when Neymar played with Barcelona. Nike said it received an official notice of the incident two years later.

The company said it respected the employee's initial desire to avoid an investigation and to keep the matter private.

“In 2019, when the employee later expressed interest in pursuing the matter, we acted immediately," it said. “Nike commissioned an independent investigation and retained separate independent legal counsel for the employee, of her choosing and at the company’s expense."

Neymar's representatives declined to respond to a request for comments from The Associated Press. An unidentified spokeswoman for the player told the Wall Street Journal he denied the allegation.

“Neymar Jr. will vigorously defend himself against these baseless attacks in case any claim is presented, which did not happen so far,” she said.

AP Sports Writer Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo contributed to this report.

