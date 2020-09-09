NIH: Halted vaccine study shows 'no compromises' on safety

AstraZeneca said the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the U.S. and other countries.

Scientists around the world have been scrambling to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus since the outbreak began. Nearly 900,000 deaths have been reported in the pandemic.

Two other vaccines are in huge, final-stage tests in the United States, one made by Moderna Inc. and the other by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. Those two vaccines work differently than AstraZeneca’s, and the studies already have recruited about two-thirds of the needed volunteers. Three additional experimental vaccines are set to enter huge, late-stage testing later this year.

Earlier-stage studies of AstraZeneca's vaccine hadn’t revealed any serious side effects.

The company's announcement comes amid worries that President Donald Trump will pressure the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it’s proven to be safe and effective.

Collins said Wednesday that the decision will be based on science alone and that he will roll up his sleeve to get vaccinated once that happens.

He expressed “cautious optimism” that one of the vaccines being tested will pan out by the end of the year but warned: "Certainly to try to predict whether it happens on a particular week before or after a particular date in early November is well beyond anything that any scientist right now could tell you."

It's not uncommon for pauses in research to investigate if an unexpected health complaint is really related to a vaccine or not, he told senators worried about what the AstraZeneca suspension means for that year-end goal.

“The reason we're investing not in one but six different vaccines is because of the expectation that they won't all work,” Collins said.

The trial's suspension came just hours after AstraZeneca and eight other drugmakers issued an unusual pledge, vowing to uphold the highest ethical and scientific standards in developing their vaccines.

The U.S. has invested billions of dollars in efforts to quickly develop multiple vaccines against COVID-19. But public fears that a vaccine is unsafe or ineffective could be disastrous, derailing the effort to vaccinate millions of Americans.

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, laboratory technicians work at the mAbxience biopharmaceutical company on an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and the laboratory AstraZeneca in Garin, Argentina. AstraZeneca announced Monday, Aug. 31, its vaccine candidate has entered the final testing stage in the U.S. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, gives an opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Credit: Greg Nash Credit: Greg Nash

A monitor depicts the structure of SARS-CoV-2 during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP) Credit: Michael Reynolds Credit: Michael Reynolds

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., listens to Surgeon General Jerome Adams give an opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Credit: Greg Nash Credit: Greg Nash

Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks to Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, as they arrive for a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Credit: Greg Nash Credit: Greg Nash

Surgeon General Jerome Adams takes off his face mask as he appears before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP) Credit: Michael Reynolds Credit: Michael Reynolds

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., gives an opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Credit: Greg Nash Credit: Greg Nash

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, listens to Surgeon General Jerome Adams give an opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Credit: Greg Nash Credit: Greg Nash

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., listens to Surgeon General Jerome Adams give an opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Credit: Greg Nash Credit: Greg Nash