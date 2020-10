Nigeria's anti-police protesters storm prison, free inmates

At first, the protests were peaceful, but then at least 10 people were killed, according to Amnesty International which accused the police of using unnecessary violence against the protesters. The protesters have become more belligerent, throwing rocks and other objects at police and other targets, as seen in the attacks Monday.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has warned that the government will not fold its arms and allow the country to descend into anarchy. “We are no longer dealing with #EndSARS but a volatile situation that can lead to anarchy if government does not take some very firm steps to protect the lives and livelihood of innocent Nigerians,” he said on state television, NTA.

Reacting to Monday's prison break, the Edo State government imposed a 24-hour curfew to try to stop the protests.

“This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #EndSARS protesters,” Osarodion Ogie, secretary to the Edo state government, said in a statement.

The #EndSARS protests continued in other Nigerian cities Monday, with Lagos, Nigeria largest city, and Abuja, the capital, particularly hard hit as protesters closed several roads in the cities.

A woman hold a banner as she demonstrates on the street to protest against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday Oct. 18, 2020.

People protest against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday Oct. 18, 2020.

Protesters raise their phones up to remember victims of police brutality during a demonstration in Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday Oct. 18, 2020.