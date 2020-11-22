Nigerian soldiers had live ammo during deadly protest

The crowd of mainly young Nigerians were singing the country’s national anthem and waving its flags as they peacefully protested against police brutality under the hashtag #EndSARS.

The army had initially maintained that its troops were not at the site of the shooting, but later admitted they were deployed.

A judicial panel has begun investigating the shooting. The panel is also investigating allegations of abuse against the police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS.

There are calls for the International Criminal Court to carry out an inquiry into the protest deaths, the latest a petition signed by 154 organizations. Akinbode Oluwafemi, head of the group Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, told the Associated Press the petition was submitted Friday to the court in The Hague, Netherlands.

In this photo taken on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, speaks to a judicial committee over the weekend in Lagos Nigeria. Nigeria’s army has said after weeks of denial that its troop did fire shots into the air to disperse a large crowd at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos where several peaceful protesters were killed late in October. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

