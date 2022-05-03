Nigerian president says hostages being used as human shields

The passengers were kidnapped by an armed gang, one of several that have been terrorizing remote communities in northwestern and central Nigeria.

In addition to the train hostages, hundreds of other Nigerians are being held captive across the troubled northern region, especially in the northwest where they are being held for kidnap ransoms, say authorities.

The attacks are often by large groups on motorcycles carried out by young men most of whom authorities have said are from the Fulani ethnic group caught up in the years-long conflict with Hausa and other ethnic groups over land.

The conflict over access to land and water has further worsened the sectarian division between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with its 206 million people deeply divided along religious lines.

Those armed groups are now working with the jihadi extremists who have been waging a 10-year insurgency in the country's northeast, according to the Nigerian military.

More than 4,000 people were killed in Nigeria's armed violence last year, according to data from the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations which collates incidents reported by Nigeria’s media.

Buhari said the armed groups – who Nigerian authorities recently declared terrorist organizations – are "pushing their luck” but added this is “only for a while before they are finally crushed.”