Nigerian militants release video purportedly of missing boys

Experts say the attack was likely carried out by local gangs, who have staged increasingly deadly assaults in northwest Nigeria this year, and could possibly have been collaborating with Boko Haram.

Negotiations between the government and the attackers to free the youths are underway, according to Garba Shehu, a spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari. Parents of the more than 300 missing students gather daily at the school in Kankara for news of their sons.

Hundreds of students from the school, which has an enrollment of more than 800, managed to escape during Friday night's attack. The government first identified the attackers as bandits, who are known to use child soldiers.

Katsina State Gov. Aminu Bello Masari said that 17 boys have been rescued since Friday.

Usama Aminu, a student who was able to escape his captors, told the AP that he heard gunshots when the attack began. At first he thought the shots came from a nearby town, but said that when he realized it was a raid on the school by men with AK-47s, he and others scrambled from their dormitory and scaled a fence in the pandemonium.

Even though the 17-year-old fled, he and the other students still were not safe.

“After we scaled the fence, we were hearing voices that we should come back,” Aminu said.

The boys returned “thinking they were police officers. Unknown to us it was the bandits. They then gathered us at a spot. That was when we realized they were bandits, wearing military uniform,” he said.

“We walked through the night in the bush, and at sunrise they found a place and asked us to sit down,” he added.

During their hike, Aminu said they met other boys in their teens carrying guns. He said some were younger than him.

“When the bandits heard the sound of the helicopter hovering above, they asked us to lay down under the large trees with our face to the ground,” said Aminu, who suffers from sickle cell anemia, recently transferred to the school to be closer to his family and medical care.

Exhausted from the trek, Aminu held onto the shoulders of two friends “as the bandits continued to flog people from the back so that they can move faster.”

After dark, he decided to recite passages from the Quran. It was then that he managed to slip away unnoticed and hide in a mosque. A resident eventually found him coughing and offered him a change of clothes so that he could leave his school uniform behind, he said.

He returned home about 11 p.m. Sunday.

His father, Aminu Ma’le, told AP he was relieved but still worried for the others. “I cannot celebrate alone because of the other boys still missing,” said the father.

Katsina State shut down all its boarding schools to prevent other abductions. The nearby states of Zamfara, Jigiwa and Kano also have closed schools as a precaution.

Armed bandits have killed more than 1,100 people since the beginning of the year in Nigeria’s northwest, according to Amnesty International.

For more than 10 years, Boko Haram has engaged in a bloody campaign to introduce strict Islamic rule in Nigeria’s north. Thousands have been killed and more than 1 million have been displaced by the violence.

Boko Haram has been mainly active in northeast Nigeria, but with the abductions from the school in Katsina State, there is worry the insurgency is expanding to the northwest.

Friday's abduction is a chilling reminder of Boko Haram’s attacks on schools. In February 2014, 59 boys were killed when the jihadists attacked the Federal Government College Buni Yadi in Yobe State.

In April 2014, Boko Haram kidnapped more than 270 schoolgirls from a government boarding school in Chibok in northeastern Borno State. About 100 of those girls are still missing.

In 2018, Boko Haram Islamic extremists brought back nearly all of the 110 girls they had kidnapped from a boarding school in Dapchi and warned: “Don’t ever put your daughters in school again.”

In this image made from an undated video provided by Boko Haram, boys are seen in an undisclosed location. A video allegedly released on Thursday, Dec. 17 2020 by Nigeria's jihadist rebels, Boko Haram, shows a group of boys under trees, speaking to a person filming them. Last week more than 300 students were kidnapped from a school in Kankara, in the north of the country, the children in the video are supposed to be those abducted last Friday. (Boko Haram/Militant Video via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Usama Aminu, 17 years-old, a kidnapped student of the Government Science Secondary School who escaped from bandits is seen during an interview with The Associated Press in Kankara, Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The school boy who escaped says the students were kidnapped by young, armed men in military uniform. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Nigerian soldiers drive past Government Science secondary school in Kankara , Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Bullet ridden metal window is seen at the school security post of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Parents of the missing Government Science secondary school students wait for news on their children in Kankara , Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Audu Musa, a security man stands in front of the Government Science Secondary School gate, where students were kidnapped in Kankara, Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

A bullet shell is seen outside of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from the school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba